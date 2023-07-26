QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Few PM storms, high 91

Tonight: Scattered storms, low 73

Thursday: Early/late storms, high 92

Friday: Hot, humid, high 95

Saturday: Scattered storms, high 90

Sunday: Clearing, drier, high 84

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday afternoon!

The heat is on as we go through the rest of the week. As temperatures climb into the mid 90s by the weekend, we’re going to feel a lot hotter thanks to the humidity. There are heat alerts in effect for parts of Central Ohio as we get closer to the weekend.

On top of the heat, there is a chance for some stronger weather to move in later in the day of Wednesday. Most of the storms will move in overnight into Thursday. By then, the potential for severe weather should be lower, but still not zero.

Southerly to southwesterly flow is funneling hot and humid air into Central Ohio. That will stay consistent through the end of the week. High pressure building higher in the atmosphere is only adding to the heat. Temperatures are in the lower 90s for today and tomorrow, but we soar to the mid 90s by Friday.

Temperatures on Friday could be the highest that we have seen all year. On top of that, humidity will certainly make it feel like the hottest day of the year. Heat index values will push 100 degrees on Thursday, reaching as high as 105 on Friday.

By the weekend, a cold front moves in to push a lot of the heat and humidity out of the way. Saturday will still feel like the upper 90s, but temperatures drop to the mid 80s by the end of the weekend.

-Joe