QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Clouds return, low 44

Saturday: Windy, chilly, stray showers, high 56

Sunday: Chilly breezes, high 56

Monday: Isolated shower, high 57

Tuesday: Clearing skies, high 60

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Friday evening!

Weather today managed to get better as the day went on! Sunshine and blue skies returned this evening, helping us get up to “normal” temperatures. However, over the weekend, a big chill will settle into Central Ohio.

An upper level low will set up over the Great Lakes for the weekend. On top of that, northwesterly flow from yesterday’s cold front will still remain steady. Both of those combined will bring in cooler air from Canada and drop our temperatures. Winds will remain fairly strong, with breezes well above 10 MPH.

Temperatures on Saturday will struggle to break into the 50s. At the warmest, we’re making it to the mid 50s after spending the morning in the 40s. Temperatures like these normally don’t happen in Central Ohio until mid November. Winds will remain high, so wind chill values will likely drop below the temperatures by a couple of degrees.

The Buckeyes are back on the field on Saturday, so get ready for the first “fall weather” game of the season. If you’re tailgating, it’ll be chilly and windy. We’re slightly warmer through the game. There is the slightest chance that a stray shower lands overtop of Ohio Stadium for the second half of the game.

The rest of the weekend stays just as chilly and windy, but skies will be drier. That trend gets better for the first half of next week. More sunshine returns to Central Ohio and temperatures will rebound back to the 60s.

-Joe