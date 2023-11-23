QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, low 33

Black Friday: Cloudy start, high 42

Saturday: Some sunshine, high 43

Sunday: Evening showers, overnight flakes, high 45

Monday: Clearing, cooler, high 37

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good evening & Happy Thanksgiving!

We’ve had a great setup for Thanksgiving! Plenty of sunshine settled into Central Ohio and temperatures made it to average numbers in the upper 40s. As we go through the rest of the holiday and into the weekend, temperatures will start to fall with rain making a return to our area.

Clouds will start to build overnight into the start of Black Friday. It’ll be a very chilly start to the day with most of us hovering above freezing. Despite a mostly cloudy start to the day, sunshine will push back in and give us a clear evening. Temperatures will only reach the lower 40s.

Temperatures stay on the cooler side for the start of the weekend. We get a mixture of sunshine and clouds for Saturday, but clouds build for Sunday and those will bring in some wet weather. Scattered showers build in for Sunday afternoon and evening. But, temperatures overnight will get cold enough to give some of us a chance to see a couple of snowflakes.

Monday will have some lingering rain/wintry mix but the rest of the day is dry and sunny. Sunshine sticks around for the majority of next week, but temperatures will drop even farther into the mid to upper 30s.

-Joe