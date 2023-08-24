QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Isolated storms, low 75

Friday: Few AM storms, high 89

Saturday: Clearing skies, high 84

Sunday: Sunny, comfortable, high 81

Monday: Mainly sunny, high 82

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday evening!

Morning storms and showers across Central Ohio from experiencing some of the worst of the heat in the Midwest. While areas around Columbus are struggling to reach the lower 90s, areas near Chicago and St. Louis are already at 100 degrees! Thankfully, temperatures start to fall in the days to come.

The heat dome to our west starts to peel back in the days to come. But in the meantime, showers & storms have been riding the outer flow of it. That puts Central Ohio right in line to see some more wet weather heading into Friday. We get another early morning batch, potentially strong, to our northeast and a couple more showers to pop up in the afternoon.

Temperatures on Friday will be cooler, but still in the mid to upper 80s. Humidity starts to taper off, so “feels-like” temperatures will only be a couple of degrees warmer than the actual temperature.

Back to back cold fronts come through over the weekend to cool us off even more. We’re more seasonable, if not slightly cooler, over the weekend. Saturday will be in the mid 80s and Sunday in the lower 80s with barely any humidity.

For the most part, we keep that trend going for the final days of August and the first few days of September!

-Joe