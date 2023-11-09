QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mainly cloudy, breezy, high 59

Tonight: Mainly cloudy, low 41

Friday: Clearing, colder, high 54

Saturday: Cool sunshine, high 52

Sunday: Mainly sunny, high 53

Monday: Mostly sunny, high 55

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Thursday!

A few showers rolled through early this morning along a cold front, but that’s about all we’ll see in the way of rain over the course of the upcoming extended period. We start the day mild, then we’ll see cooler temperatures into this afternoon. Expect daytime highs in the upper 50s in Columbus, with breezy conditions. We’ll see partly sunny skies.

For Friday, we start the morning with some clouds, but those clear right up into the afternoon, setting up for a sunny weekend. Expect highs to drop back to the mid 50s, with a lighter breeze. We’ll be dry for Football Friday Nite plans, it will just be cool.

By the weekend, our morning lows drop back close to freezing, so do expect widespread frost. We’ll then see sunshine, with highs in the lower 50s Saturday. A cool afternoon for tailgate plans, then fairly chilly for the Buckeyes game. Expect temps in the mid 40s at kickoff, cooling to the upper 30s as the game wraps up.

We’ll see continued sunshine into Sunday, with highs sticking in the lower 50s.

-McKenna