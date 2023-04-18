QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Decreasing clouds, high 57

Tonight: Clear, near freezing, low 34

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, high 71

Thursday: Even warmer, breezy, high 81

Friday: Scattered showers, high 65

Saturday: More rain, high 62

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday afternoon!

We finally have some drier and sunnier skies in Central Ohio! However, we aren’t much warmer compared to Monday. Temperatures will manage to climb to the mid to upper 50s Tuesday afternoon, but winds will make it feel a little bit cooler.

Warmer weather starts to push in by Wednesday. We’ll climb to the lower 70s with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures get even warmer by Thursday, making it to the lower 80s. That would put us more than 10 degrees above normal for this time of year.

Sunshine settles in for the middle of the week, but clouds make a quick comeback. Scattered showers return by Friday. Rain stays steady throughout the day, leading to a mostly rainy start to Saturday.

We slow dry out throughout Saturday with some lingering showers left over for Sunday morning. The weekend wet weather will come from a cold front, so temperatures will fall down to the 60s ad 50s once again by the following week.

-Joe