QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, high 88

Tonight: Staying clear, low 67

Wednesday: PM stray storms, high 90

Thursday: Hot, muggy, high 93

Friday: Mainly sunny, high 95

Saturday: Scattered storms, high 91

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday afternoon!

Skies have calmed down after some stronger weather moved through Monday night. Central Ohio manages to stay mostly sunny and dry throughout the rest of Tuesday. Temperatures will get a little warmer, kicking off a warming trend for the rest of the week.

Temperatures for Tuesday will push to the upper 80s. But, for the rest of the week, we’re getting much warmer. As a high pressure center sits in the southeast and some upper level patterns come together, we see heat and humidity funnel into Central Ohio for the rest of the week. By Wednesday, we’re touching 90 degrees. We climb to the mid 90s by the end of the week.

While temperatures will already be high, it will feel much hotter with humidity starting to climb. Dewpoints will push into the mid 70s by the end of the week. Combined with the high temperatures, heat index values will push above 100 degrees for Thursday and Friday.

Stray chances for showers and storms return for the second half of the week. Some could get a little strong Wednesday evening, but we’re expecting the traditional summertime chance for Thursday and Friday. Better chances for more rain by the start of the weekend will help to cool us down by next week.

-Joe