QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Scattered showers, low 43

Wednesday: Isolated showers, mostly cloudy, high 50

Thursday: Stray chance, high 47

Friday: Few sprinkles, high 43

Saturday: Partly cloudy, high 42

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday evening!

A few showers have started to push into Central Ohio as we’ve been getting closer to the end of Tuesday. Once we see the sun set, a lot more rain will start to move in with stubborn chances sticking around later on.

A slow moving cold front will push through later tonight and into Wednesday. We’ll see most of the rain from that overnight with chances starting to pick up closer to sunset tonight. Rain will remain into the early hours of Wednesday, but the rest of the day turns dry and cloudy.

Temperatures still start to fall as we go through the rest of the week. We’re still in the mid to upper 40s for Wednesday and Thursday. We’re falling closer to “normal” for this time of year – the lower 40s & upper 30s – by Friday and the weekend.

Lingering chances for rain will stick around for most of this week. We finally get a taste of some drier weather on Saturday, but we’re still fairly cloudy. Spotty chances for rain return for the end of December and the start of the new year as temperatures level out in the lower 40s.

-Joe