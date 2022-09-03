QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Mostly cloudy, warm & muggy, low 68

Today: Mostly cloudy, scattered rain and storms, high 82

Tonight: Chance for showers, otherwise warm & muggy, low 68

Sunday: On/off rain & storms high 78

Monday: Chance showers, high 80

Tuesday: Isolated pop-ups late, high 82

Wednesday: Partly sunny, chance for afternoon shower, high 83

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Saturday!

It’s a warm and muggy start to the day ahead of showers and thunderstorms.

Early this morning, we’ll watch for a few spotty showers streaming in from the south. Otherwise, it will be on the warm and muggy side with lows in the upper 60s.

This afternoon, we’ll be ahead of a cold front building in from the northwest. This will allow for warm and muggy air to keep streaming in from the south. Moisture will stream in from the south as well initially in the form of morning clouds, then afternoon showers and a few thunderstorms as well. Showers will become more widespread through the afternoon and evening, but start to taper off just in time for the start of the Crew match and Buckeye kick-off!

Overnight, there will be a few showers, otherwise a mostly cloudy sky through the late evening hours. After midnight and as we approach sunrise Sunday, another chance for rain & storms will move in. The biggest concern with these will be pockets of heavy rain.

As a cold front moves through the area on Sunday, the chance for showers and storms will stick around as well. Because of these on/off showers and storms, temperatures will only reach a high in the upper 70s.

As the front stalls to the southeast, the chance for showers and a few thunderstorms will stick around as highs only climb to around 80 degrees.

While the workweek won’t feature a washout every day, there will be a daily chance for showers, especially in the afternoon.

Have a great day! GO BUCKS!!

-Liz