High pressure will build in and provide another day of sunshine. After a cold start in the teens, a milder southwesterly flow will will raise temperatures into the 40s this afternoon. Tonight will not be as cold, with morning readings in the low 30s.

Monday will be even warmer, as readings climb into the 50s. A few clouds will arrive in the afternoon and thicken up in the evening.

The next weather system to directly impact us will arrive later Monday night and Tuesday, with showers.

Temperatures will cool back to seasonal levels Wednesday. Later in the week, another storm will approach from the southwest on Thursday bringing snow or a wintry mix that will continue into Friday. Cold weather will follow next weekend.

Forecast

Sunday: Sunny, breezy, milder. High 51

Tonight: Clear, not as cold. Low 32

Presidents Day: Partly sunny, breezy, warmer. High 61

Tuesday: Showers. High 58 (48)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, cooler. High 42 (34)

Thursday: Cloudy, snow/mix. High 34 (27)

Friday: Snow showers. High 33 (27)

Saturday: Clearing, cold. High 32 (15)