Sunshine & Warmer weather returns for the start of the workweek

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

  • This morning: Partly cloudy. Low 68
  • Today: Mostly sunny. High 90
  • Tonight: Mostly clear. Low 66
  • Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 91
  • Wednesday: Mainly sunny, hot, humid. High 92
  • Thursday: Partly sunny, sticky, few storms. High 89
  • Friday: Clearing, seasonal. High 86

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Monday!

High pressure is moving in for the start of the workweek, which means sunshine and a warming trend.  

Early this morning, we’re drying out and staying on the warm side with lows only falling to the upper 60s, which is almost 5 degrees above normal.  

Today, we’ll see plenty of sunshine help raise temperatures to around 90 degrees, which is about 5 degrees warmer than normal for this time of year.  Warm & sunny conditions will continue Tuesday & Wednesday.  Both days early morning lows will be in the mid to upper 60s followed by a high in the low 90s.  

This pattern will change on Thursday as a cold front approaches. This will help to bring in the next round of showers and thunderstorms starting Thursday afternoon.  High pressure will take charge again behind the front late Friday and into the start of the weekend

Have a great day! 

-Liz

