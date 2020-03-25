Sunshine & warm temps ahead of a wet start to our upcoming weekend

Quick Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Mainly clear skies, low 43

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies, high 67

Friday: Sct’d showers & few rumbles, high 63

Saturday: Showers & storms, very warm & wet, high 69

Sunday: Early AM showers, breezy, high 58

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday Night,

We are going to see mainly clear skies overnight tonight with light winds becoming southerly and light toward morning. Lows tonight will drop about a half dozen above normal for this time of the year into the lower 40s.

Thursday will start off very nice with sunshine early, giving way to more clouds by late afternoon, high temps should be able to top in the upper 60s to near 70. Clouds will be thick Thursday night with rain showers and a few storms moving in near midnight.

Lows will drop only to the lower 50s on Friday morning with a chance of showers and storms in our forecast. Friday will not be a total washout, but there will be chances of showers through the day as a lazy front works through the area and works to our south.

Our best chances of rain on Friday will be early, and then after sunset late as well. Highs on Friday will still top off in the lower 60s. That lazy front will meander back to the north on Saturday swinging the gates open for warmer air and better chances of rain and storms on Saturday ahead of a stronger cold front.

We will have highs back into the upper 60s to near 70 on Saturday even with the clouds and rain. Saturday night that front will push through bringing an end to the rain early on Sunday with a breezy northwest wind blowing in. Temps will top into the upper 50s and falling late in the day on Sunday.

Early next week we will see more sunshine again, and near normal temps in the middle 50s. More clouds on Tuesday and Wednesday will knock temps down a bit on Tuesday into the lower 50s, but numbers should be back near normal on Wednesday in the middle 50s.

-Dave