Sunshine this afternoon ahead of our next chance for snow

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST:

Today: Sunny and seasonally chilly. High 36

Tonight: Increasing clouds, chance of flurries and snow showers. Low 25

Wednesday: Few flurries, mostly cloudy and colder. High 30

Thursday: Partly sunny, sprinkle. High 42

Friday: Partly cloudy, colder. High 34

Saturday: Mostly sunny, cold. High 31

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good afternoon and happy Tuesday!

We’re seeing a welcome change this afternoon with sunshine and more seasonal temperatures. But, another chance for snow showers is on the way.

Through the afternoon, we’ll stay under a mostly sunny sky. Temperatures will be right around normal for this time of year, and top off in the mid to upper 30. But, when you factor in a southwest wind, the wind chill will keep temperatures feeling about 5 degrees colder.

This evening, clouds will start to build back in as a disturbance pushes down from the north. As we approach 10 p.m., we’ll see some light snow showers alongside the clouds as temperatures fall down to around 30 degrees.

By sunrise Wednesday, we’ll see a few flurries and a light coating of snow. Then, we’ll return to a familiar pattern of chilly and cloudy conditions. Temperatures will struggle to climb from a morning low in the mid 20s to a high around freezing.

Thursday, a dry cold front will move through the area. This will give us a mixture of sunshine and clouds, and a breezy wind. Despite wind gusts up to around 25 mph, it’ll be the warmest day of the week with a high in the 40s.

High pressure will build into the area for the end of the workweek, and into Saturday. This will help to clear clouds, but give us some chilly temperatures starting off with lows in the 20s, then a high around freezing.

The next chance for showers will move in Sunday night into Monday.

Have a great day!

-Liz