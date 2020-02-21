Sunshine the rule for the last full weekend of February

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mainly clear, low 20

Saturday: Mainly sunny, high 47

Sunday: Mostly sunny, clouds late, high 51

Monday: Sct’d rain, mild, high 48

Tuesday: AM rain showers, cloudy, high 51

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Friday Evening,

We are at the end of the week, and with another cooler than normal day in the books even with ample sunshine. The airmass will modify over the next two days and with all this sunshine we will see warmer temps for Saturday and Sunday.

Overnight skies will remain mostly clear, so temps will fall quickly into the lower 20s to upper teens to start the morning on Saturday. We should see tons of sunshine again with temps running a few degrees above normal in the middle to upper 40s.

Saturday night will be mostly clear again with lows near normal in the upper 20s. We will have mostly sunny skies again on the day on Sunday with highs in the lower 50s. Clouds will return late on Sunday with rain coming in after midnight into Monday.

Temps will start in the middle 30s on Monday and climb to the upper 40s with rain showers around. The wettest period appears to be late day, and we will keep a chance of rain showers into Tuesday morning with temps in the lower 50s for highs.

On Wednesday a chance of showers returns ahead of a stronger push of colder air. Temps will drop to the lower 40s on Wednesday, and into the lower to middle 30s on Thursday which means the precip. that does fall will come as snow showers.

Winds will pick up later on Thursday with colder air working in. Thursday night we will drop to the lower 20s again, and only climb to the lower 30s and breezy on Friday with mostly cloudy skies.

-Dave