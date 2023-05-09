QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Clearing skies, high 70

Tonight: Mostly clear, low 46

Wednesday: Sunny and seasonable, high 75

Thursday: Warmer sunshine, high 79

Friday: Scattered storms, high 78

Saturday: Stormy weekend, high 76

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday afternoon!

Sunny skies have started to move in to Central Ohio and they plan on sticking around for a couple more days. High pressure has moved in to clear out yesterday’s wet weather and storms. We see clouds decrease throughout the day. Winds will still be high, blowing out of the north at 10-15 MPH. Temperatures will make it to the upper 60s and lower 70s.

We continue to stay on the sunny side through the next couple of days. Wednesday and Thursday stay on the sunny side. Temperatures will bump up a good bit day to day. We’re in the mid 70s by Wednesday, putting us back above average. By Thursday, we’re in the upper 70s, scraping 80 degrees.

Clear weather doesn’t last forever. Scattered showers and storms start to push in by Friday. Rain chances will continue over the weekend. Rain and storms chances will start to taper by Sunday. Temperatures will cool off a little bit. We’re in the mid 70s for Saturday and Sunday.

By next week, we’re starting to dry out with some lingering wet weather for Monday. Temperatures look to cool off a good bit, dropping us down to the 60s.

-Joe