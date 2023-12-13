QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Few clouds, afternoon sunshine, high 42

Tonight: Mainly clear, low 23

Thursday: Sunny, mild, high 45

Friday: Mostly sunny, high 49

Saturday: Clouds return, high 50

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, high 48

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday afternoon!

After a cold front moved through Central Ohio, temperatures have taken a slight dip. But as the week goes on, we’ll see a quick rebound in our weather in time for the weekend.

Temperatures for Wednesday evening are only expected to reach the lower 40s. Plenty of sunshine will help us warm up by the evening. Going into Thursday, skies will stay sunny under high pressure and temperatures will return back to the mid 40s. Thursday will end up being a traditional December day. Friday is even warmer, in the upper 40s, with just as much sunshine.

The weekend stays fairly mild with Saturday hovering around 50 degrees and Sunday remaining in the upper 40s. However, we won’t be as sunny as the work week. A few more clouds build in for Saturday. Overnight there is the slightest chance of seeing rain that will linger into Sunday with clouds remaining.

Next week will remain in the 40s, but we will start to cool off. Monday will be similar to the weekend, but we fall to the mid 40s by Tuesday. Skies will start to recover with a little more sunshine and drier air for Monday. More sunshine pushes in for Tuesday.

-Joe