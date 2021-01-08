Sunshine set to return, and above normal temps the rule

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, low 27

Saturday: Clouds early, sunshine later, high 38

Sunday: Partly cloudy, high 40

Monday: Partly cloudy, high 41

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, high 42

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Friday Night,

It has been a fairly cloudy day today, but there were some peeks of sunshine through the day today. Temps topped in the upper 30s today, and we will see mostly cloudy skies tonight too.

We will stay near freezing through midnight, and will drop back to the middle to upper 20s overnight with a light north breeze. Saturday will start with more clouds, but will see the clouds slowly giving way to more sunshine through the day. Temps again will be slightly above normal in the upper 30s.

Sunday expect a more seasonal start to the day with temps in the lower 20s, but will climb back to near 40 with partly cloudy skies. We will see readings continuing to warm through the week. We will start with a fair amount of sunshine on Monday with highs around 41.

Tuesday and Wednesday clouds will start to increase on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the lower 40s. We will see mostly cloudy skies on Thursday with a warm front lifting through our area ahead of a cold front by Friday. This will allow temps to push into the middle 40s on Thursday.

Friday the cold front will arrive with rain showers and wet snow showers, temps will top into the upper 30s during the day, and fall late. It looks like a 2nd stronger cold front will slide in behind it for the following weekend.

-Dave