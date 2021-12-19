QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Decreasing clouds, chilly, low around 25

Monday: Mainly sunny, high 42

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high 43

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, mild, high 39

Thursday: Partly cloudy, mild, high 44

Christmas Eve: Mostly cloudy, rain late, high 52

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good evening and happy Sunday!

After a cool but dry end to the weekend, sunshine and seasonal temperatures are on the way for the upcoming workweek.

Clouds will be on the decrease tonight as high pressure starts to move into the area. This will help to keep temperatures falling toward a low in the mid 20s.

After a chilly start to the morning, sunshine returns tomorrow and will help temperatures climb to the low to mid 40s, which is a few degrees warmer than normal.

Monday night, a weak cold front will move through the area. This will briefly add in some clouds and keep temperatures seasonally chilly, which means early morning lows in the 20s and highs around 40.

Wednesday morning, another cold front will move through. This front will be dry, but aid in keeping temperatures seasonally chilly.

Clouds return to the Forecast by the end of the week along with much warmer temperatures. Highs will reach the mid 40s Thursday, then 50s on Christmas Eve. A cold front will move through Friday night, which will bring in the next chance for showers. With lows only falling to around 40 degrees, it looks like it will be rain and not snow that moves in by Christmas morning.

Have a great night!

-Liz