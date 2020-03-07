Sunshine returns for the weekend

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Saturday: Clearing skies, high 46

Tonight: Clear, low 30

Sunday: Mainly sunny, high 60

Monday: Clouds increase, high 64

Tuesday: Rain likely, high 56

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, PM showers, high 48

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Saturday!

With high pressure in charge, we’ll be clearing out the clouds today and welcoming in a big boost in temperature.

It’s a cool, cloudy start to the day with lows around 30 degrees, which is right in line with normal for this time of year. Clouds will clear out this afternoon and help temperatures climb to the mid 40s, which keeps us right in line with normal.

Overnight, clear sky will result in another drop in temps. We’ll fall back down to 30 degrees again by Sunday morning.

Thanks to the sunshine and a southerly breeze, it won’t take long for a big boost in temperature. Sunday’s high will hit 60 degrees, which is nearly 15 degrees above normal.

Even as clouds build back in on Monday, our warming trend will continue for the start of the workweek. We’ll wake up in the mid 40s, before jumping to the mid 60s.

The next chance for rain will move in with a cold front Monday night and Tuesday. Despite the showers, we won’t see too much of a drop in temperature. Tuesday morning will start off near 50 degrees, but only climb to the mid 50s.

Cooler weather moves in for the middle of the week. Temperatures on Wednesday will go from the upper 30s in the morning to upper 40s in the afternoon. As temperatures climb in the afternoon, we’ll welcome in our next chance for rain showers.

It’ll be a dry but cloudy end to the week with tempeature on Thursday and Friday both starting in the mid to upper 30s before hitting a high in the upper 40s. Areas south of I-70 could also see a few showers move in Thursday night.

Enjoy your weekend!

-Liz