QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Saturday: Clearing skies, high 83

Tonight: Showers & rumbles early, low 65

Sunday: Sunny skies, high 85

Monday: Mostly sunny, high 89

Tuesday: Sct’d PM Storms, hot, high 90

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Friday Evening,

Rain showers continue to work across our area this evening, with the bulk of the rain today being lighter, with stronger storms staying to our south. We will see additional light showers working through our area overnight with lows dropping into the middle 60s.

Saturday clouds will start the day with slowly clearing skies during the day. Temps will top in the lower 80s only on Saturday with more sunshine later. Saturday night temps will fall into the mid to upper 50s with clearing skies. Sunday will be a beautiful day with plenty of sunshine and highs in the middle 80s.

We will see mostly sunny skies and hotter temps on Monday with highs in the upper 80s. A cold front will approach on Tuesday of next week, and ahead of it, we will see temps surge to near 90 with storms returning later in the day. The rain showers and rumbles will continue into Tuesday night, and temps will fall back into the middle 80s on Wednesday.

Wednesday will start off with clouds and will clear up through the day as the front moves away from our area. This will set up a nice finish to the work week, with mostly sunny skies on Thursday with highs in the middle 80s. We will see sunny skies continuing into next Friday with highs in the middle to upper 80s.

-Dave