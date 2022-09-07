QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Slow clearing, low around 60

Today: Gradual clearing, high 80

Tonight: Mostly clear, cooler, low 59

Thursday: Mostly sunny, high 82

Friday: Mostly sunny, high 84

Saturday: Partly cloudy, showers/rumbles late, high 81

Sunday: Chance for showers & afternoon t-storms, high

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning & happy Wednesday!

Sunshine is making a return for the rest of the week and will aid in a gradual warming trend.

We’re waking up to a mostly clear sky, light breeze and cooler, more seasonal temperatures around 60 degrees. As sunshine makes a return this afternoon, it will aid in boosting temperatures to around 80 degrees, which is a couple degrees warmer than yesterday and right around normal for this time of year

As high pressure moves in Thursday and Friday, we’ll continue to see plenty of clear sky. This will help to drop early morning low temperatures to around 60 degrees, and warm up afternoon highs to the lower 80s Thursday then mid 80s Friday.

The next chance for rain will move in this weekend. Right now it looks like the first half of Saturday will still be dry, but showers will build in by the afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms will remain in the the forecast Sunday and Monday as a cold front moves toward the area. Behind this front, we’ll feel much more like fall with highs only topping off in the 70s Monday and Tuesday.

Have a great day!

-Liz