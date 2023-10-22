QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Clearing and crisp, high 54

Tonight: Clear skies near freezing, low 33

Monday: Chilly morning/ partly sunny, high 61 (44)

Tuesday: Partly cloudy/ warmer, high 74 (53)

Wednesday: Clouds increasing, high 73 (54)

Thursday: Chance light rain showers, high 72 (55)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Sunday starts off mostly cloudy across central Ohio. As the day progresses more sunshine will move in. Cooler air will stick around keeping the temperatures below average for this time of year. High will only be in the mid 50s. High pressure will build up over the region allowing for a nearly cloudless night.

With clear skies over night lows will fall into the low 30s. Freeze watches and warnings are in effect across central Ohio from 2 am-9 am. Many portions of the area may see their first freeze of the year. This would be nearly on schedule for the normal first freeze. The cold temps will not last long at all.

Monday starts a big warm up across the area. Partly sunny skies stick around for the morning through the afternoon hours. Highs will make their way into the 60s. More clouds will build up during the evening and overnight hours. Lows will only fall to the low 40s.

From there temps will continue to warm up during the week and make their way into the 70s for the remainder of the work week. We are already tracking our next chances of rain towards the end of the week. As a low pressure center moves to the north of us, it may kick up isolated rain showers from Thursday through Saturday. Cooler temperatures will arrive on the back end of that system.

-Bryan