A cold front moved through early in the day, with drier air and breezy conditions, after a rainy start to the weekend.

High pressure will bring lots of sunshine in the coming days, as an upper-level ridge develops over the central portion of the country. Temperatures will reach the upper 70s early in the week, rising to the low 80s. A slight cooldown will occur on Thursday, back into the 70s.

The dry pattern will likely continue into the beginning of the holiday weekend. The skies will be mainly sunny all week. A weak will bring a few clouds on Thursday and a slight cooldown.

Forecast

Saturday: Mostly sunny and breezy. High 69

Tonight: Clearing, cooler. Low 48

Sunday: Mostly sunny, seasonable. High 77

Monday: Mainly sunny. High 78 (53)

Tuesday: Warm sunshine. High 81 (54)

Wednesday: Warm sunshine. High 83 (56)

Thursday: Partly cloudy. High 77 (53)

Friday: Sunny. High 81 (51)