QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Partly cloudy, low 57

Today: Clearing, becoming mostly sunny, high 82

Tonight: Mostly clear, low 63

Memorial Day: Mostly sunny, warmer, high 89

Tuesday: Hot & sunny, high 90

Wednesday: Warm, muggy, p.m. showers, high 89

Thursday: Rain showers, seasonal, high 78

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Sunday!

Sunshine and a warming trend will return in full force for the rest of the weekend.

It’s another morning where a light wind and wet ground is leading to patchy areas of fog. Remember that if you are driving through an area with low visibility to plan for extra travel time and use low beam lights.

After fog lifts, we’ll see clouds clear out by the afternoon. The combination of a mostly sunny sky and southerly shift in the wind will lead to highs quickly climbing to the lower 80s, which is about 10 degrees warmer than yesterday and 5 degrees warmer than normal for this time of year.

Overnight, we’ll stay under a mostly clear sky. A southerly breeze will will keep temperatures on the warm side and only fall to the low to mid 60s.

Sunshine will be in full force on Memorial Day. This paired with a southwesterly breeze will quickly bring temperatures up near 90 degrees which is closer to a record than normal for this time of year. The record to beat is 95 degrees set in 1895.

Sunshine and hot weather will continue for the start of the workweek. Temperatures on both Tuesday & Wednesday will start off in the mid to upper 60s and reach a high around 90 degrees.

This will be ahead of a cold front moving into the area. This front arrives late Wednesday and will bring the next chance for showers. These showers will continue Wednesday night into Thursday.

Then, high pressure will move in Friday and Saturday and bring back sunshine along seasonal temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

Have a great rest of the weekend!

-Liz