Sunshine returns ahead of a very wet, breezy, & cool day

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mainly cloudy, spotty showers, low 44

Wednesday: Partly sunny, high 59

Thursday: Rainy, breezy, some heavy rain possible, high 53

Friday: Slowly clearing skies, high 49

Saturday: Cold start, mainly sunny, high 53

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday Evening,

For a 4th straight day we have had highs in the lower 50s here in Central Ohio. Clouds have been very thick with isolated light showers in our area again. We will see some light showers possible overnight tonight with lows dropping to the lower to middle 40s.

Wednesday will start off cloudy, but as we head through the day the skies will start to thin out a bit with some sunshine during the day, and highs in the upper 50s to around 60, or pretty close to normal. Wednesday night clouds will increase quickly with rain coming in after midnight.

Thursday will start off wet, with periods of moderate to heavy rain, especially south of I-70 to start the day. As we head into the afternoon on and off heavy rain will be possible as a low along with remnant moisture from Hurricane Zeta pass to our south, and bring up copious amounts of moisture.

At this time, I think we could see between a 1/2″ to 1″ of rain north of I-70, more of 1″ to 1.5″ closer and south of I-70, and generally 1″-2″ south of I-70 with some isolated areas above 2″. The record for the date incredibly for Columbus is 2.17″, so it appears to be safe.

Overnight into Friday morning the moisture will exit east, and the skies will be very slow to clear on Friday. As a front will be responsible for clearing skies and bringing in drier air, highs will only climb to the upper 40s on Friday. This means for the FFN games Friday night, temps will be in the mid 40s at kickoff, and drop to the upper 30s during the games.

Saturday we will see a frost for sure area wide, with most of us seeing a freeze Saturday morning, including in the city where temps will drop to 32. We will see a beautiful day on Saturday, with sunshine, but highs only in the lower 50s.

Sunday we will warm up to the upper 50s, but a dry cold front will move through late with more clouds. This will bring cold temps again Monday morning. We will see the temps pushing to the lower 50s on Monday with more sunshine.

Tuesday should be nice and brisk for Election Day with highs in the upper 50s, and mainly sunny.

-Dave