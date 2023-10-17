QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Clouds around, low 44

Wednesday: Partly sunny, high 64

Thursday: Evening rain, high 65

Friday: On/off showers, high 61

Saturday: Light showers, high 59

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday evening!

Clouds and cool weather have once again remained in our skies. However, we have been trending towards clearer weather. Dry skies and a couple glimpses of sunshine will give way to even sunnier skies by the middle of the week.

A brief glimpse of high pressure will slide to our south by Wednesday. That will push out most of our cloud cover and switch the air flow out of the south. Sunny skies and southerly flow will help temperatures warm up to the mid 60s.

Wednesday is the opening day of the Circleville Pumpkin Show! It’ll be a great “fall-like” day with a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the 60s. We’re getting warmer heading into Thursday, but rain moving in will prevent us from getting any warmer.

Wet weather at the end of the week will come along a cold front. Scattered showers will push in later on Thursday and build overnight as the main line of the front moves through. Friday will stay more on the wet side with an on and off chance of rain throughout the day. Temperatures will already start to cool heading into the weekend, dropping back to the 50s.

Football fans will head back to Ohio Stadium for the highly anticipated Big 10 Matchup of Penn State vs. Ohio State. “Fall-like” weather returns to Central Ohio for the game with temperatures in the upper 50s/lower 60s. The day will be mostly dry and cloudy with a stray chance for a shower.

-Joe