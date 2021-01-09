Sunshine returning just in time for the weekend

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Mostly cloudy, low 27

Today: Clouds early, sunshine later, high 38

Tonight: Partly cloudy, low 23

Sunday: Partly cloudy, high 40

Monday: Partly cloudy, high 41

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, high 42

Wednesday: Mixed clouds, high 43

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Saturday!

After a cloudy start to 2021, we’re going to see cloud cover break up just in time for the weekend.

We’ll stay under a mostly cloudy sky through the morning with seasonally chilly temperatures down in the 20s.

As high pressure strengthens, clouds will start to break up and winds will stay light. Temperatures will stay cool, and close to normal for this time of year topping off in the upper 30s.

Overnight, with high pressure overhead, we’ll stay under a partly cloudy sky. Since there won’t be much cloud cover to act like a blanket and keep in some of our daytime heating, temperatures will quickly fall down to the low to mid 20s, which is right in line with normal for this time of year.

After a chilly start to Sunday, high pressure remains in control, which will give us a mild end to the weekend with a partly cloudy sky and high around 40, about 5 degrees above normal for this time of year.

It’ll be a quiet start to the workweek as well. Monday through Wednesday we will continue to see a mixture of sunshine and clouds with temperatures a little above normal.

The next big weather maker will head our way by the end of the week. It will start with an approaching warm front, helping to make Thursday the warmest day of the week with a high in the mid 40s. Then as a cold front moves in on Friday, it’ll bring in the chance for showers a cooler temperatures only topping off in the mid 30s.

Have a great day!

-Liz