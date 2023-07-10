QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Sunshine returns, high 84

Tonight: Mostly clear, low 63

Tuesday: Few clouds, high 87

Wednesday: PM pop-ups, high 88

Thursday: Storms & showers, high 84

Friday: Scattered thunderstorms, high 84

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday afternoon!

Sunny skies have quickly settled into Central Ohio through Monday morning. Temperatures are warming up just as quickly as we go throughout today. This is only the beginning of a pretty nice trend for the first half of the week.

High pressure has started to move into our skies, replacing a low pressure center and cold front from over the weekend. Sunshine continues to hold tight through the rest of the day. A few clouds will move in and out of our skies, but they won’t bring any wet weather and will hardly block out the sun.

Temperatures will return closer to normal in the mid 80s. We get even warmer on Tuesday and Wednesday as we reach the upper 80s. Sunshine stays steady through Tuesday, but tapers on Wednesday.

Stray chances for showers and isolated storms return on Wednesday. We do manage to see partly cloudy skies when it isn’t raining. Bigger chances for storms and showers return for the second half of the week as a front stalls in our skies, funneling in moisture. Temperatures will slowly cool down back to the mid to lower 80s.

By this upcoming weekend, we start with more storms and showers on Saturday with temperatures in the low 80s. Through the rest of the weekend, the forecast does try to mend a little bit. Temperatures get a little bit warmer and rain chances taper to just a slight chance of one or two showers or storms.

-Joe