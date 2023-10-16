QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Overcast, stray shower, low 45

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, high 59

Wednesday: Clearing, brisk, high 65

Thursday: Showers developing, high 67

Friday: Scattered showers, high 63

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday evening!

Stubborn showers have been gliding across Central Ohio through Monday. If you haven’t seen the wet weather, you’ve still been stuck with the clouds and cooler air. As we go through the first half of the week, sunshine will slowly start to push in.

Stray showers will still move across our area as we head into the last few hours of Monday. As Tuesday morning draws closer, skies will dry out, but still remain cloudy. Clouds finally break by the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will start to climb, but still only reach the upper 50s.

Solid amounts of sunshine are back by Wednesday as high pressure pushes into our skies. Temperatures start to jump up a lot more, reaching the mid 60s by the afternoon. We’re still warming to the upper 60s by Thursday, but a cold front will move in to undo all of that progress.

Showers start later on Thursday and turn to more scattered chances through Friday as the cold front moves through. Saturday will still see a stray shower or two, but the day turns mostly dry. The Big 10 Matchup of Ohio State vs. Penn State will likely be dry, but will be cool and cloudy with temperatures back to the 50s.

Dry weather and sunshine starts to push in by the end of the weekend. We’re starting to warm up as we go into the first half of next week.

-Joe