Sunshine on the way & much warmer temps too

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Patchy drizzle, clearing skies later, low 37

Thursday: Mostly sunny, high 59

Friday: Sunny skies, mild, high 62

Saturday: Sun early, clouds increasing, night shower, high 64

Sunday: Partly sunny, high 65

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday Night,

Another fairly cloudy day again with highs back near 50. Tonight we will see a few patchy sprinkles early, and then clearing skies after midnight with lows in the upper 30s again. Thursday we will see clearing skies outside with temps pushing into the upper 50s.

Friday will start cool again with lows in the upper 30s and highs in the lower 60s with mostly sunny skies again. Saturday will start off with mostly sunny skies, but clouds will increase quickly but temps will still climb into the middle 60s during the day. Saturday night there is still a slight chance of a few showers as a weak boundary pushes through the state.

We will see more clouds on Sunday, but temps still running above normal in the middle 60s. Warm temps will continue into the work week with numbers continuing to warm into the upper 60s and lower 70s early next week. I do expect that we will see more clouds on Monday with a stray pop-up late.

Tuesday will see a warm front lifting north bringing a chance of showers and a few pop-up storms on Tuesday with highs in the lower 70s. Expect more clouds and a chance of showers again next Wednesday ahead of a mid-late week cold front, and highs in the lower 70s again.

-Dave