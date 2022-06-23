A cold front slipped through Ohio late Wednesday, with a broken line of showers and locally gusty storms, after a record-tying high of 97 degrees and a peak heat index of 109 at 4 p.m.

Seasonably cooler and drier air will bring a few days of relief, as high pressure builds across the Great Lakes, providing lots of sunshine. The break from the heat will be short-lived, as winds shift to the south over the weekend and temperatures approach 90 Saturday afternoon.

The humidity will rise noticeably on Sunday ahead of a cold front, resulting in a few storms later in the day.

Behind the front, the weather will cool down to seasonal levels early next week.

Forecast

Thursday: Sunny, less humid. High 84

Tonight: Clear, cooler. Low 58

Friday: Warm sunshine. High 86

Saturday: Sunny, hot. High 90 (63)

Sunday: Partly sunny, few storms p.m. High 90 (70)

Monday: Mostly sunny, cooler. High 80 (63)

Tuesday: Sunny, seasonal. High 82 (57)

Wednesday: Sunny, warm. High 86 (59)