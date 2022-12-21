A major storm later in the week will have a substantial travel impact, so everyone should prepare ahead of time and watch for weather updates through the holiday weekend.

High pressure over the Mid-Atlantic region will provide one more calm day, with some sunshine and a light southeast breeze. Afternoon temperatures will approach 40 degrees. Clouds will increase overnight, with a few showers possible toward morning. Temperatures will only drop to near freezing.

A moist flow will develop Thursday ahead of a developing storm in the southern Plains that will interact with an arctic cold front diving south. On and off showers will develop in the afternoon, with breezy conditions.

As the storm deepens rapidly Thursday night moving into Lower Michigan, rain will change to snow around midnight, accompanied by high winds (40-50 mph) behind the arctic front that will cause blowing snow and the risk of power outages.

Temperatures will nosedive from the 30s to the teens overnight, and the wind chill will dip to as low as -10. Snowfall totals will be light, generally an inch or two, with some lake-enhanced snow showers developing later on Friday.

Arctic high pressure will build down from Canada over the holiday weekend in the wake of the storm, as low pressure moves across eastern Canada, resulting in frigid winds on Christmas Eve. Temperatures will dip to the single digits and only reach the teens in the afternoon.

Lighter winds and improving travel conditions are expeccted on Christmas Day, but with bitterly cold air in place.

FORECAST

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, milder. High 40

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Low 32

Thursday: Showers, breezy, milder p.m. High 44

Friday: Very windy, frigid, snow showers. High 8 (4)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, breezy, frigid. High 9 (2)

Christmas: Mostly sunny High 14 (3)

Monday: Partly sunny. High 24 (6)

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, not as cold. High 30 (16)