Sunshine and warmer weather this weekend

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Saturday: Sunshine early, clouds return late, high 37

Tonight: Mostly clear, light breeze, low 32

Sunday: Some pre-sunrise flurries north, mostly cloudy, high 41

Monday: Mainly cloudy, high 46

Tuesday: Rainy, mild, high 51

Wednesday: Partly sunny, high 34



FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Saturday!

Thanks to high pressure in the area, clouds have cleared out and left us with some of the coldest air of the season. Lows by sunrise will be in the teens, but a light breeze from the south will make it feel more like single digits.

We’ll start the morning with plenty of sunshine, then as high pressure moves east, more clouds will build in. Temperatures today will stay about 5 degrees below normal and only top off in the mid to upper 30s.

Overnight, we’ll stay under a mostly cloudy sky. As a system moves across the Great Lakes, we could see a few flurries to the north, but don’t expect to see any measurable snow in the morning.

Sunday will start off cool and cloudy with a low around freezing. Despite staying under a mostly cloudy sky, a southerly breeze will help to start a warming trend. High temperatures on Sunday will be near normal and top off in the low 40s.

After a chilly start to Presidents Day, we’ll replace our morning lows in the 20s with afternoon highs in the mid 40s, which is about 5 degrees above normal.

Rain showers return Monday night and Tuesday. Temperatures on Tuesday will be too snow for even a wintry mix since we’ll start off with a low around 40, then climb to a high around 50 degrees.

Colder weather moves in for the end of the workweek. Clouds will start to decrease on Wednesday. Temperatures will take a big plunge and only reach the mid 30s.

A mostly clear sky means another cold start on both Thursday and Friday with lows in the lower 20s. Thursday afternoon we’ll only top off around freezing, then reach a high in the low 40s on Friday.

Enjoy your weekend!

-Liz