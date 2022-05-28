QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning : Showers ending, mostly cloudy, low 57

Today: Cloudy start, slow clearing, high 74

Tonight: Partly cloudy, low 57

Sunday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny, high 83

Monday: Mostly sunny, warmer, high 88

Tuesday: Hot & sunny, high 90

Wednesday: Warm, muggy, p.m. showers, high 90

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Saturday!

After a cloudy start to the day, sunshine and a warming trend will be in full force as we head through the holiday weekend.

Today, we’re waking up behind a cold front, which has shifted the wind out of the west to northwest. Alongside this light breeze there are still plenty of clouds. As cooler, drier air builds in, clouds will start to slowly decrease later this afternoon and evening. This will aid in a cooler more spring like day with highs in the mid 70s.

Clouds will continue to clear out tonight as the breeze shifts to the south. Temperatures will stay seasonal and drop to the mid to upper 50s.

Sunshine makes a return on Sunday & Monday. This paired with sunshine will quickly boost temperatures. Highs on Sunday will be in the low to mid 80s, then just shy of 90 degrees on Memorial Day.

Temperatures will again be around 90 degrees on Tuesday and Wednesday. Sunshine will be in full force Tuesday, but clouds will start to build in Wednesday ahead of an approaching cold front. This front will bring in the next chance for showers later Wednesday that will carry on through Thursday. Cooler, air will then filter in behind the front and drop temperatures to more seasonal levels in the mid 70s by the end of the week.

Have a great day!

-Liz