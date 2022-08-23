QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, high 82

Tonight: Mainly clear, some fog, low 61

Wednesday: Seasonable sunshine, high 85

Thursday: Mostly sunny, high 86

Friday: Few sct’d PM showers, high 85

Saturday: Mainly sunny, high 86

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good afternoon & Tuesday!

Sunshine and a warming trend is on the way as we head into the middle part of the workweek.

With high pressure moving into the Ohio Valley, clouds are clearing out this afternoon and we’ll be left with a calm breeze and plenty of sunshine. This will help to boost high temperatures into the lower 80s, which is just a few degrees warmer than yesterday.

Overnight, we’ll stay under a mostly clear sky. Lows will stay seasonal and fall to the lower 60s.

High pressure stays in charge Wednesday and Thursday. This will means more sunshine and a gradual southerly shift in wind, which will aid in boosting highs to the mid 80s, which is right on track with normal for this time of year.

A cold front will move in Friday. This will lead to the chance for a few showers. Temperatures will stay seasonal and max out in the mid 80s.

Sunshine returns for the weekend alongside warmer temperatures. Early morning low will be in the mid 60s followed by highs in the mid to upper 80s, which is almost 5 degrees warmer than normal for this time of year.

Have a great day!

-Liz