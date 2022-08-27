QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Partly cloudy, some patchy fog early, low 64

Today: Mostly sunny, high 84

Tonight: Mostly clear, low 64

Sunday: Warm, muggy, high 90

Monday: Rain & storms, high 89

Tuesday: Showers & storms, high 84

Wednesday: Clouds clearing, cooler, high 82

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Saturday!

Warmer weather is on the way this weekend ahead of a wet start to the workweek.

Early this morning, higher humidity and a light breeze are aiding in some patchy fog. Temperatures are seasonally mild and in the low to mid 60s.

As we head through the morning, fog will start to clear and be replaced by a mostly sunny sky. Temperatures will stay seasonal for this time of year and reach a high in the mid 80s.

Overnight, we’ll stay under a mostly clear sky. Temperatures will stay seasonal and fall to a low down to the mid 60s.

A much more summerlike pattern returns tomorrow with higher heat and humidity. Highs will quickly climb to around 90 degrees under a mostly sunny sky. Dew points will be in the mid to upper 60s, which means it will be more humid and temperatures will feel about 5 degrees warmer.

As we head toward the start of the workweek, another system will move in from the northwest. This will bring back the chance for rain and thunderstorms Monday and Tuesday.

Behind the front, sunshine and cooler temperatures will return Wednesday through Friday.

Have a great weekend!

-Liz