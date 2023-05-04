QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Sun & clouds, high 63

Tonight: Partly cloudy, low 41

Friday: Clearing skies, high 69

Saturday: Partly sunny, high 72

Sunday: Warmer sunshine, high 76

Monday: Rain returns, high 77

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday morning!

We finally manage to see some sunshine today! Thursday gets a good mixture of sunshine and clouds throughout the day. Temperatures will push above 60 degrees for most of us. That still puts us below average, but is much warmer than where we have been all week long.

Temperatures continue to climb heading into the weekend. We manage the upper 60s for Friday and the lower 70s for Saturday. Sunshine continues to hold tight with some days be mostly sunny.

The weather still manages to get even warmer for next week. By this time, we will push well above average for this time of year. The thermometer climbs to the mid to upper 70s for Monday through Wednesday of next week.

However, we won’t be able to stay on the dry side. Scattered showers will start on Monday and stay off and on through Tuesday. Lingering showers are leftover heading into Wednesday.

-Joe