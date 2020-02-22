Sunshine and warmer temps for the weekend

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mainly sunny, high 47

Tonight: Mainly clear, low 28

Sunday: Mostly sunny, clouds late, high 51

Monday: Rain showers, mild, high 47

Tuesday: AM rain showers, cloudy, high 51

Wednesday: PM rain, high 44

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Saturday!

It’s another cold start to the day, but thanks to sunshine and a southerly breeze, temperatures will jump to above average for the weekend.

Thanks to high pressure, we have clear sky and a light southerly breeze. Without the clouds overnight and first thing in the morning to act like a blanket and keep in some of yesterday’s daytime heating, morning low are back down to the 20s, and even though the breeze will usher in some warmer air this afternoon, it’s leaving us with windchills in the teens and low 20s.

We’ll see a few passing high clouds through the day, but otherwise will welcome in sunshine and warmer temperatures today. Highs this afternoon will climb to the mid to upper 40s, which is about a 10 degree jump from yesterday and about 5 degrees above normal.

Tonight, a mostly clear sky means another rapid drop in temperature. Lows by first thing Sunday morning will fall to the upper 20s.

Our warming trend continues on Sunday. As high pressure continues to move out of the region we’ll see a few more clouds and a high in the lower 50s.

But, enjoy the sunshine while it lasts because our next round of rain moves in on Monday.

Showers will dominate the forecast for the upcoming workweek. Since both our highs and lows will stay above freezing through Wednesday, showers the first half of the week will just be in the form of rain.

Winter returns in full force on Thursday. We’ll wake up to lows in the 20s, high a high near freezing, and even see some light snow showers.

Enjoy your weekend!

-Liz