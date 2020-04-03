Sunshine and warmer temps as we wrap up the week

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Friday: Sunny skies, mild, high 63

Tonight: Mostly clear, low 39

Saturday: Sun early, clouds increasing, night shower, high 64

Sunday: Partly sunny, chance for showers, high 63

Monday: Partly sunny, chance for showers late, high 69

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Friday!!

We are going to wrap up the week and head into the weekend with sunshine and warmer temperatures ahead of another chance for rain.

Today, we have high pressure is clearing out clouds and keeping around little to no breeze. Without clouds to act like a blanket and keep in heat overnight, we’re starting out the day in the mid to upper 30s.

As sunshine takes charge this afternoon, it will help temperatures jump to the mid 60s, which is a little warmer than yesterday and just a little above our normal high of 59 degrees.

Overnight, we’ll stay under a mostly clear sky. Temperatures will fall to the upper 30s by first thing Saturday morning.

Despite clouds building back into the area on Saturday, we’ll keep our warming trend going and top off in the mid 60s.

Saturday night into Sunday, a cold front will slide into the area and bring in the chance for showers.

A few showers will stick around on Sunday with high temperatures again reaching the low to mid 60s.

We’ll start off the week with warmer temperatures topping off around 70 degrees. As a warm front moves through Monday night into Tuesday morning, we’ll bring back the chance for rain.

Even with the chance for showers and isolated rumbles on Tuesday and Wednesday, high temperatures will keep climbing to around 70 degrees.

After a cold front moves through Wednesday, it will take the chance for showers with it. Then leave behind clearing clouds and cooler temperatures on Thursday.

Have a great day!

-Liz