Sunshine and warmer temps ahead of more rain

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Wednesday: Showers end early, some clearing, high 60

Tonight: Mostly clear, low 44

Thursday: Mostly sunny, rain returns at night, high 66

Friday: Rain likely, few rumbles, high 63

Saturday: Warm front early, cold front late, rain & storms, high 66

Sunday: Morning showers, then partly sunny, high 59

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Wednesday!

We’re waking up to a few showers early this morning, but sunshine and warmer temperatures will move in ahead of our next chance for rain.

Today as an area of low pressure slides to the east, we’ll be left with a few morning showers. Rainfall totals will be less than 1/10″ in most areas, including Columbus, and clear out around sunrise.

Through the day, clouds will start to clear out as high pressure builds in to the south. We’ll see a mostly sunny sky by later this afternoon as highs climb up to around 60 degrees.

Overnight, we’ll stay under a mostly clear sky. Lows will be mild and fall down to the mid 40s, which is nearly 10 degrees above normal.

Tomorrow, clouds will build back in ahead of our next chance for rain. Thursday looks dry and warmer with a high in the mid 60s.

A series of systems will move through Thursday night through the weekend, keeping around the chance for rain and thunderstorms. Since rain will fall on saturated ground and on lakes & rivers that are near crest, stay tuned to the latest forecast for the chance for areal flooding.

Have a great day!

-Liz