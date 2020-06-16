Sunshine and warmer temperatures on the way

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, high 81

Tonight: Mostly clear, low 59

Wednesday: Mostly sunny start, some clouds later, high 84

Thursday: Partly cloudy, warmer, few pm showers, high 86

Friday: Partly cloudy, high 87

Saturday: Warm and steamy, high 90

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Tuesday!

It’s going another cool start to the day followed by much warmer weather on the way.

As high pressure started to take charge last night, it cleared clouds and got rid of any sort of blanket to keep in yesterday’s daytime heating. As a result, it’s a cool start to the day with lows in the upper 50s, which is about 5 degrees below normal.

Today, we’ll start with plenty of sunshine, then see clouds return later in the day. These clouds won’t slow down temperatures much. We’ll keep climbing into the lower 80s, which is right in line with normal for this time of year.

Our warming trend will continue on Wednesday. We’ll see high temperatures work their way to the mid 80 thanks to more sunshine, which is just a little above normal.

On Thursday, we’ll keep an eye on a system to our east. As it spirals around an area of low pressure, it will kick up more moisture into the area, mostly just in the form of clouds. We’ll keep an eye on the chance for showers, but otherwise will just see some clouds and higher humidity as highs climb to the upper 80s.

As that system moves east, we’ll make room for some high pressure to end the week. This will give us some sunshine and another steamy summer-like day in the upper 80s.

Saturday is the summer solstice, which marks the day with the longest hours of daylight and the official start to summer. We’ll have 15 hours and 1 min of daylight alongside a hot, steamy, and summer-like day with highs in the 90s.

For Father’s Day on Sunday, we’ll see more hot and humid conditions ahead of the chance for thunderstorms.

The chance for showers will continue into the start of the workweek thanks to an approaching cold front. Like you can guess from the name, this front plus some rain cooled air will help to cool off the temperatures.

Have a great day!

-Liz