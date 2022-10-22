QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Warm sunshine, high 74

Tonight: Mostly clear, mild, low 49

Sunday: Mainly sunny, high 75

Monday: Few clouds, high 76

Tuesday: Increasing clouds, high 74

Wednesday: Rain showers, cooler, high 68

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Saturday!

Sunny and warmer weather will move in just in time for the weekend and start of the workweek.

With a warm front lifting to the north and high pressure building in to the south, we’ll see plenty of clear sky and a light southerly breeze. This combination will help to boost high temperatures into the mid 70s, which is about 10 degrees warmer than normal for this time of year and 5 degrees warmer than yesterday.

Overnight, we’ll stay under a mostly clear sky along a light southerly breeze. Temperatures will stay pretty mild and only fall to around 50 degrees.

Sunshine and a southerly breeze return Sunday and Monday, and will help boost highs back into the mid 70s.

Tuesday, clouds will build in ahead of a cold front. But, it will be another well above normal day with highs in the mid 70s.

Showers will move in Tuesday night into Wednesday with the front. After the rain clears, temperatures will start with lows into the upper 40s, then reach highs in the mid 60s Thursday and Friday, which is still a few degrees warmer than normal for this time of year.

Have a great day!

-Liz