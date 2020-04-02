Sunshine and warmer temperatures move back in

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, high 59

Tonight, mostly clear, low 38

Friday: Sunny skies, mild, high 62

Saturday: Sun early, clouds increasing, night shower, high 64

Sunday: Partly sunny, high 65

Monday: Isolated showers, high 69

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Thursday!

After another cool, cloudy start to the day, sunshine and warmer weather is on the way.

As high pressure moves into the area, clouds will start clearing out, winds will become light, and we’ll start a warming trend.

Early this morning, we still have clouds hanging around and temperatures a little cooler than yesterday and in the upper 30s. Thanks to the return of sunshine, temperatures will jump almost 10 degrees compared to yesterday and top off in the upper 50s, which is right in line with normal for this time of year.

Tonight, we’ll stay under a mostly clear sky. This will lead to a fast drop in temperature and lows by Friday morning in the mid to upper 30s.

Temperatures will quickly rebound on Friday to the lower 60s thanks to sunshine.

Warmer weather moves in on Saturday despite more clouds. Highs will top off in the mid 60s.

Heading into Sunday, a cold front will sweep through. While we won’t see much in the way of cold weather, we will see more clouds and the chance for a few showers.

The better chance for rain showers moves in with a warm front at the beginning of next week. Despite the showers, temperatures will be even warmer and top off in the 70s.

Have a great day!

-Liz