Patchy fog will mix out into periods of sunshine. Temperatures will rise in the low 80s. A warm front will lift north later in the day, with a few storms possible in southern Ohio. As the boundary moves across central Ohio later tonight, a few showers and storms are possible, ending before daybreak Friday.

Friday will be windy and quite warm, with a southwesterly flow pushing readings into the low 90s in many areas, under mostly sunny skies. Saturday will also be very warm and humid, with a few isolated storms, but most of the day will be dry, with partly cloudy skies

A cold front will cross the state Sunday, resulting in numerous showers and a few embedded storms, tapering off in the afternoon. Temperatures will cool off into the 70s. Clearing and cooler weather will follow Monday, as high pressure builds across the Great Lakes. Showers will return later Tuesday and continue on Wednesday.

Forecast

Thursday: Mix clouds and sun, warmer. High 82

Tonight: Partly cloudy, late showers, storm. Low 67

Friday: Early shower, clearing, breezy and warm. High 90

Saturday: Partly sunny, evening storm. High 90 (70)

Sunday: Showers, cooler. High 76 (68)

Monday: Mostly sunny, pleasant. High 68 (52)

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, few showers. High 74 (51)

Wednesday: Showers likely. High 76 (61)