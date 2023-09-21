QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, low 57

Friday: Clear skies, high 81

Saturday: Mild afternoon, high 75

Sunday: Few clouds, high 78

Monday: Partly cloudy, high 77

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday evening!

Summer-like weather has settled in for the last final days of the season! Temperatures made it up to the mid to lower 80s with plenty of sunshine! For the last day of Summer, the weather will be just as nice!

Temperatures will stay in the lower 80s for Friday. Dewpoints will stay in the 50s, so humidity won’t be much of a problem. High pressure remains in control, so skies will stay on the clear side. Even over the weekend, there is barely a cloud in the sky. Temperatures, however, will be cooler. We’re in the mid to upper 50s for Saturday and Sunday.

About 50% of the state is “abnormally dry.” As we head into the first week of Fall, we get a couple chances for some much needed rain. Monday remains dry, but isolated chances start to push in later on Tuesday. There is a better chance of seeing more rain on Wednesday before we dry out by Thursday.

-Joe