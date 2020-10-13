Sunshine and more seasonal for the middle of the week

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST:

Today: Sunny, cool. High 68

Tonight: Mostly clear, chilly. Low 45

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, warmer. High 72

Thursday: Partly cloudy, breezy and showers later. 55/70

Friday: Partly cloudy, cooler. 42/55

Saturday: Sunny, chilly. 35/57

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Tuesday!

Sunshine and seasonal temperatures will be around for the middle of the workweek ahead of a cold front which will bring in rain and cooler temperatures.

Thanks to high pressure, we’ll see plenty of sunshine for the rest of the day. Temperatures will be about 10 degrees cooler than yesterday, but near normal for this time of year, topping off in the mid to upper 60s.

Without clouds overnight to act like a blanket and keep in some of today’s heating, we’ll quickly cool back down to the mid 40s. While that is much cooler than where temperatures have been the last few morning, it’s right in line with normal for this time of year.

With high pressure still in charge tomorrow, we’ll see more sunshine. This plus a southerly shift in wind will help temperatures climb up into the lower 70s.

By Thursday, our attention will shift to an approaching cold front. Ahead of the front, we’ll see increasing clouds and a breezy southwest wind through the morning and afternoon. High temperatures will climb to around 70 degrees in Columbus, but will be warmer to the south and east ahead of the front. Then, as the front crossed the I-71 corridor Thursday afternoon, it will bring in the chance for rain.

Rain showers will continue Thursday night as the front pushes east. Behind the front, we’ll be left with a cool breeze and lows falling back to the 40s by Friday morning.

Much cooler weather on the way as we head toward the weekend. Even with clearing clouds on Friday, we’ll just reach a high in the mid 50s, which is about 10 degrees below normal for a change.

Friday night into Saturday, high pressure will move in and help clear the clouds. Lows will fall to the mid 50s, so there is a good chance for widespread frost.

Cool, sunny weather remains in the forecast for the weekend, ahead of our next chance for rain on Monday.

Have a great day!

-Liz