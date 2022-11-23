QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Sunny, high 55

Tonight: Few clouds, low 31

Thursday: Increasing clouds, high 56

Friday: Showers earlier, high 50

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, rain late, high 52

Sunday: Scattered showers, high 51

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Wednesday!

We have got a great weather setup for this big travel day ahead of Thanksgiving! We will see sunny skies throughout Wednesday, with high temperatures topping out in the middle 50s. The breeze will be light throughout, with just a few high clouds building in later. Weather-wise, we couldn’t ask for better weather as people hit the roads!

Thanksgiving Day looks fantastic, too! Temperatures will be a degree or two warmer, topping out in the middle to upper 50s. Cloud cover will be increasing throughout the day, so we’ll call it a partly cloudy afternoon, but winds will still be light. Shower activity then starts to move in late and overnight into Friday.

For Friday, keep the umbrella handy if you are headed out early. We’ll see light spotty shower activity during the first half of the day as a weak cold front works through. That drops our daytime highs into the lower 50s. For Football Friday Nite plans, I think we’ll be looking at a dry forecast, just a bit cloudy, with temperatures in the middle 40s at kickoff, and cooling off to the lower 40s by the end.

Lots of focus is already on Saturday for the big Buckeyes game as they face the team up north! While we will be cloudy, I do think we will be in a good spot between weather systems. We’re looking to remain dry through at least the first half of Saturday, with showers arriving late Saturday and overnight into Sunday. Temps will be in the mid 40s at kickoff and low 50s as the game wraps up.

Heavier rain then looks to arrive overnight into Sunday, and it’s looking like we will be dodging shower activity through at least the first half of Sunday. Temperatures will be in the lower 50s.

-McKenna