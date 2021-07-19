Sunshine and lower humidity to start the workweek

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Mostly clear. Low 63

Today: Mostly sunny, slight chance for an isolated pop-up late. High 86

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low 65

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, warm. High 88

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, little cooler. High 84

Thursday: Mostly sunny, warm. High 87

Friday: Partly sunny, warm & humid, chance p.m. showers & storms. High 88

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good afternoon and happy Monday!

We’re starting off the week with sunshine and lower humidity.

First this this morning, light wind over saturated ground will lead to areas of fog. If you drive into an area with low visibility, remember to slow down and use the low beam lights.

It’s a cooler, more refreshing start to the day with early morning lows in the 60s. Thanks to plenty of sunshine, temperatures will jump into the mid 80s, which is right on track with normal for this time of year. This afternoon, we’ll see a few more clouds and watch for isolated pop-ups.

A mostly clear sky and light northerly breeze will give us another refreshing night with temperatures falling to the mid 60s.

With high pressure still in charge on Tuesday, we’ll see more sunshine, a light northerly breeze and a bit of a boost in temperature. Highs will work their way into the upper 80s, which is just a few degrees above normal for this time of year.

Wednesday, a weak cold front will sink through the area from the north. This will lead to more clouds, a slight chance for showers and cooler temperatures. After starting off the day in the mid to upper 60s, we’ll only top off in the low to mid 80s then fall down to the mid 60s again Wednesday night.

Thursday, we’ll see more sunshine and seasonal temperatures in the mid 80s. Another system will move in Friday and into the weekend, which will result in more showers and storms.

Have a great day!

-Liz