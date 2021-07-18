Sunshine and lower humidity for the end of the weekend and start of the week

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Mostly clear, cooler. Low 64

Today: Mix of sun & clouds, stray p.m. shower. High 84

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low 63

Monday: Mostly sunny. High 85

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, warm. High 87

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 84

Thursday: Mostly sunny, warm. High 87

Friday: Partly sunny, warm & humid, chance p.m. storms. High 88

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good afternoon and happy Sunday!

We’re waking up to cooler and drier air to end the weekend, and more sunshine is on the way for the workweek.

As the cold front that helped to trigger yesterday’s showers and storms continues to sink to the southeast, high pressure is building in to the northwest. This will bring back sunshine, cooler mornings and lower humidity for the start of the workweek and a gradual warming trend.

Early morning lows will stay refreshing in the mid 60s through Thursday. This will set us up for lower humidity. Sunshine will keep temperatures climbing to the mid to upper 80s through the week. While we could see a few pop-ups with the heat of the day, the best chance for this will be along the front, which is already well south of the Ohio River. So, most areas will just see a few more clouds in the area, bringing sky cover from mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

The next chance for showers and thunderstorms will move in by the end of the week with a front. Friday and Saturday will both also be a little more muggy with early morning lows in the upper 60s, and highs climbing to the mid 80s.

Have a great day!

-Liz