QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Decreasing clouds, breezy, high 59

Tonight: Mainly clear, low 33

Saturday: Clear sky, high 50

Sunday: Mostly sunny, high 52

Monday: Seasonable sunshine, high 57

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high 56

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Friday!

We’ve got a dry, cooler stretch ahead of us for much of the 7-day period. For today, expect clouds to start, but lots of sunshine as we get into this afternoon. We’ll see highs in the upper 50s, with a bit of a breeze throughout the day. We’ll be dry and clear for Football Friday Nite playoffs, with temperatures in the upper 40s at kickoff, and cooling to the lower 40s by the end.

For Saturday, morning lows drop back close to freezing. Patchy frost will be likely where wind speeds are light enough. For the afternoon, expect highs near 50, with lots of sunshine. Then for the Buckeyes game, expect temperatures in the mid 40s at kickoff, cooling to the mid to upper 30s as the game ends.

We’ll see mainly sunny skies into Sunday, with highs topping out in the lower 50s.

Our dry stretch continues into the next workweek. Expect highs in the mid to upper 50s for Monday and Tuesday, with lots of sunshine.

-McKenna